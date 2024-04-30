LS polls a fight between Gujarat’s hegemony and Telangana’s courage, says CM

The Chief Minister said the Lok Sabha elections in the State were a fight between Gujarat’s hegemony and Telangana’s courage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 07:53 PM

Parkala: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the BJP-led Centre was booking cases against people for raising questions over its failures in fulfilling promises made to the people.

“The BJP government registered a case against me in Delhi and a team of police was sent to Gandhi Bhavan. In democracy, don’t we have right to question on behalf of the SC, ST and downtrodden,” he asked while addressing a public meeting here on Tuesday.

“Did Revanth Reddy fear cases anytime? BJP is trying to intimidate me by sending police from Delhi. Not just Delhi police, get the security forces deployed on the borders. No one is afraid here,” Revanth Reddy said.

The BJP was hitting the streets with “Ab ki baar 400 par” slogans with an ulterior motive. Congress gave reservations to SC, ST and OBC but the BJP was hatching conspiracies to scrap the reservations, he said, pointing out that the BJP government had failed to fulfill the assurances made to Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah even opposing the construction of an airport in Warangal.

The Chief Minister also alleged that BJP and BRS had struck a secret deal as part of which the BRS fielded a dummy candidate in Warangal to facilitate BJP’s win. Post elections, the BRS would have an alliance with the BJP, he said.

“We have defeated BRS in the semifinals. These Lok Sabha elections are the finals and we need to win and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” he said.