Gulf converting sand into soil whereas rest of the world doing opposite: Sadhguru in Dubai

Published: Updated On - 02:09 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Jeddah: May the UAE continue to take significant strides in its regional leadership towards becoming an ecological hub. Despite its harsh climate, it has shown exceptional promise and service to this land and the future of its people, said Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation.

He said that “If you add organic content to sand it becomes soil, if you take away all the organic content from the soil it becomes sand. That is what the UAE is doing… adding organic content to the sand and making it soil. It is a commendable direction that it has taken.”

Addressing a huge gathering in Dubai world trade center on Friday evening, the spiritual guru said the entire world is busy converting fertile soil into desert. Not even a single nation in the world has minimum three per cent organic content in its soil. The highest organic content that you find in the world is in Northern Europe, which is 1.48 per cent which is less than half of what is less than half of what is minimum. Southern Europe has 1.1 to 1.2 per cent. The United States has 1.25 to 1.3 per cent. India has 0.68 per cent. Africa as a continent has 0.3 per cent, which is disastrous. So, this is where we are,” he added.

The 64-year-old guru is currently in the gulf region where he addressed the gatherings in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and visiting UAE for the last three days as part of his Save Soil Journey on BMW K1600 GT motorcycle that started in London on March, 21. His solo trip on bike covering 30,000 KM in 100 days, visiting 27 nations where he has been engaged with officials, leaders and leading experts to emphasise the urgent need for concerted action to Save Soil.

In Saudi Arabia, The Muslim World League, one of the most influential international non-governmental Islamic organizations, has pledged its support for the global movement to Save Soil from extinction when Sadhguru met with its Secretary General Dr. Al Esa.

