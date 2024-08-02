Gulf NRIs met with CM Revanth with plea to fulfill poll promise

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 11:39 PM

Jeddah: A delegation of Gulf NRIs on Friday met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in assembly to press its demand for budgetary allocation for welfare of Gulf NRIs.

The delegation has reminded Congress poll promise of Gulf NRI policy during assembly elections. It requested the chief minister to establish a Gulf NRI welfare board with the budget allocation of Rs. 500 crore and financial aid of Rs. 5 lakhs to NRI workers who died in Gulf countries, both long pending demands by Gulf NRIs.

The delegation comprised TPCC NRI cell chairman and former ambassador Dr. B. Vinod Kumar, M. Bheem Reddy, convenor of Gulf NRI cell of TPCC along with MLC and TPCC working President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar and President of GWAC, Gulf NRI organization Krishna Dhonikeni.