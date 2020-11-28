Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in Hyderabad on Nov 29, 30

On November 29, two Deewans will be held at Secunderabad Gurudwara premises, from morning 5 am to 10.30 am and evening 7 pm to 9 pm followed by Guru Ka Langar.

Hyderabad: Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji birthday celebrations will be celebrated on November 29 and 30 and to mark the occasion, Prabhandak Committee of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad is organising two Deewans (congregations) on November 30 at Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm and from 9.30 pm to 2 am.

GSS Prabhandak Committee, President, S Baldev Singh and Secretary, S.Avtar Singh said the event will be marked by recitations of Gurbani Keertans by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited from various parts of the country to render shabad keertans.

Bhai Amarjit Singhji (Patiala, Punjab), Giani Jagdev Singh (GSS, Head Priest) and Bhai Harpreet Singh Hazuri Ragi Jatha and other reputed Ragi Jathas will recite shabad keertans and Kathas and throw light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus.

