Hyderabad: Guru Nanak University organises HR Conclave on ‘Preparing the Workforce for the Future’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 August 2024, 05:31 PM

Hyderabad: A HR Conclave was centred on the theme ‘Preparing the Workforce for the Future’ hosted by Guru Nanak University featured prominent industry leaders, academic professionals, and corporate executives who discussed the evolving landscape of the workforce and the skills required to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The agenda included a series of expert talks and panel discussions aimed at equipping students and professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary for future success.

Guru Nanak University Chancellor Sardar Gagandeep Singh Kohli underlined the value of industry-academia cooperation.

Different keynote addresses and sessions discussed industry expectations from new graduates, critical role of effective communication in securing and excelling in job roles, strategies for a seamless transition from academic life to the corporate world.

The conclave also included interactive Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, panel discussion on diversity in hiring, skill-based hiring, and up skilling strategies.