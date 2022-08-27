Guwahati: Cyber fraudsters impersonate police commissioner to scam people

(Representational Image) Unidentified cyber fraudsters impersonate Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh to scam people on WhatsApp.

Guwahati: Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh has fallen prey to cyber fraud as some unidentified fraudsters were using his photograph and sending messages by impersonating him on WhatsApp.

The imposters used a photo of Singh as a display picture (DP) on WhatsApp while they sent messages to many people.

The police commissioner said that some scammers have copied his photo from the internet and are sending WhatsApp messages.

“I request anyone who gets such a message to press the Report & Block buttons available on WhatsApp. @WhatsApp it’s time you woke up to this scam, which is rampant” he wrote on Twitter.

A few days ago some fraudsters used the photo of Dhubri deputy commissioner, Anbamuthan MP, and sent messages to multiple persons demanding money. The fraudsters even sent messages to many of the deputy commissioner’s colleagues and asked them to send some gift vouchers.

The police are investigating both the cases but no arrests have been made so far.