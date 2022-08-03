GWMC proposes Rs 300 crore worth works to prevent inundation of low-lying areas

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Warangal Mayoru G Sudharani wading through the flood waters on Wednesday.

Warnagal: Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that the civic body had prepared Rs 300 crore worth proposals to prevent the flooding of the low-lying areas under the Greater Warnagal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits, and is awaiting the approval of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Since several colonies including Santoshimatha Colony, NTR Nagar, Brindavan Colony, Sai Nagar, Mysaiah Nagar and BR Nagar colonies were inundated by heavy rain that lashed the city on Tuesday night, the Mayor has visited these colonies to take stock of the situation on Wednesday. She has walked through the flooded waters.

“To find a permanent solution to the flooding of the low-lying areas due to swelling of the Bondivagu Nala, we have prepared a comprehensive solution in consultation with the irrigation and other department officials. As a part of this, two vents will be constructed at the Bhadrakali tank with Rs 140 crore, and the issue was taken to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during his recent visit to Warangal,” she said and assured to take steps for immediate approval of the detailed project reports of the different works to be taken up the prevent the inundation.

She also said that the GWMC would soon demolish the illegal structures along the railway track as the drainage was narrowed. She said that hundreds of people had been shifted to the Maheswari Garden relief centre from the flood hit areas, mainly from the NTR Nagar and BR Nagar. “We are closely monitoring the situation on the floods. A toll-free phone number was set up at the GWMC office to receive grievances related to rain damage. Disaster Response Force are taking part in the relief and rescue operations,” Sudharani said.Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Gnaneshwar, MHO Dr Rajesh, EE Srinivas, DyEE Ravi Kiran and other staff accompanied the Mayor during her visit.