Gym trainer booked for harassing woman kick-boxing coach in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: A gym trainer was booked for allegedly harassing and misbehaving with a woman kick-boxing coach at a gymnasium in Jubilee Hills, police said on Friday.

The 36-year-old woman has been working in the gym at a star hotel since three months, where the suspect Anup Kumar works as a trainer.

Police said Anup Kumar had on Tuesday, over a trivial matter, abused the woman and misbehaved with her in the gymnasium. The woman approached the police with the support of her family members.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and took up investigation. Anup Kumar was detained, but the police are yet to announce the arrest.