Habitat collaborates with IKEA to repair homes of marginalised families in Medchal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:19 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Habitat for Humanity India and IKEA improve homes for 70 low-income families in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Hyderabad: Housing non-profit organization, Habitat for Humanity India, and home furnishings company, IKEA in India have joined hands to repair homes of 70 marginalised families living in Jagathgirigutta, Medchal district.

The community living in Jagathgirigutta is inhabited by daily wage earners, domestic helpers, vegetable vendors, and those working in the informal sector, most living in dilapidated or damaged houses. Most houses are more than 20 years old and need repairs, a press release said.

Through this collaboration, Habitat for Humanity India has repaired the damaged homes and improved the housing conditions for more than 350 individuals in the community who had suffered from the dual health and economic crises posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The repair works include fixing cracks, plastering, painting, door and roof adjustments, and overhauling of toilets.

Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India said, “housing is the first line of defense against the challenges and uncertainties brought by the pandemic. In this partnership with IKEA, we support the development of affordable housing in India.”

Christophe Jean Eliane Adrien, Market Manager, IKEA India-Hyderabad, said, “housing is a fundamental human right and the home is the most important place in the world.”