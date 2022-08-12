Hafele India launches new range of kitchen and home solutions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:09 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: Hafele India launched a new range of kitchen and home solutions which includes Matrix Drawer and Runner Systems, Free Flap Fittings, Metalla 510 Furniture Hinges and Wire Storage Solutions.

Shweta Rangra, Head Marketing, Hafele India during an interaction with the presspersons said Häfele India has a franchise network of over 190 shops along with over 500 direct dealers and more than 90 distributors. It has a logistics centre in Mumbai and distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

“We have interior space products that add value to homes, offices, institutions and hotels. We can create functionality for different applications within any interior space,” she said.

“Hafele has enjoyed a leadership position in the B-to-B segment in South Asia. We now want to take our brand directly to the end customers,” said Jurgen Wolf, Managing and Marketing Director, Hafele South Asia.