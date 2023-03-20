| Hailstorm Causes Damage To Indigo Airbus During Landing At Rgia

Hailstorm causes damage to IndiGo Airbus during landing at RGIA

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:22 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Photo: Breaking Aviation News & Videos

Hyderabad: Passengers of IndiGo Airbus A320neo (VT-ITA) flight 6E6594 experienced a scary moment while approaching Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The aircraft was damaged by hailstones, which left a significant impact on its radome and windshield.

According to reports, the incident happened when the aircraft was making its descent towards Hyderabad Airport.

The hailstorm hit the plane with tremendous force, causing damage to its nose cone and windshield. However, the pilots managed to land the aircraft safely, and there were no injuries reported among the passengers or crew members.

Following the incident, the aircraft was grounded for approximately 15.5 hours before returning to service.

The incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall, hailstones, and thunderstorms that have been hitting almost all districts of the state for the past two days. The occurrence of such weather patterns at this time of the year is unusual for the region.

The airport area was also affected, with the hailstones and heavy rainfall resulting in damage to the Airbus.

Many parts of the State, including Hyderabad, will finally get a break from heavy rain, as the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad has predicted only scattered rains for the next two days.