Haj 2022: Telangana State Haj Committee selects volunteers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee through a draw of lots selected Khadimul Hujjaj (haj volunteers) for Haj pilgrimage 2022.

State Haj Committee, executive officer, B Shafiullah said that a total 157 applications were received out of which 129 applicants were found eligible and admitted in the draw of lots.

Those selected are Nayeem Kaiser (Hyderabad), Ameenuddin (Nalgonda), Shaik Chand (Hyderabad), Mohammed Ahmed Pasha (Hyderabad), Mohammed Osman (Hyderabad), Iqbal Ahmed (Nizamabad), Mohammed Khaja Moinuddin (Hyderabad), Najeebuddin Ahmed (Hyderabad), Muzafaruddin (Sangareddy) Zakir (Hyderabad, Haiz Mohammed Habeebuddin (Hyderabad) and Mohammed Abdul Waheed (Hyderabad).

Four others Shaik Alla Bakash, Waheedullah Sharif, Majid Ahmed and Abdul Nayeem are in waiting list. The selected Khadimul Hujjaj should attend the training programme scheduled to be held at Mumbai later next month.

