Hakimpet Sports School OSD suspended over sexual harassment allegations

Minister Srinivas Goud stated that the measures have been initiated to instill confidence among the sportswomen and their family members. The State government was committed to deliver justice to the victim, he added.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday suspended Special Officer of Hakimpet Sports School following allegations of sexual harassment.

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud announced the suspension of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Harikrishna and ordered for a thorough investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment. The Minister, who held meeting with senior officials of the Sports department here on Sunday, said a five-member committee was constituted to check into the allegations and submit a detailed report on the incident.

“The State government will not tolerate any misbehavior or harassment of women. Based on the committee’s report, stern action will be initiated against the accused,” Srinivas Goud said.

Earlier in the day, BRS MLC K Kavitha appealed to the Sports Minister to take stringent action against the accused and deliver justice to the victim.

“I am very upset about an incident published in a newspaper. There should be no scope for such incidents in Telangana government, which was working under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” Kavitha tweeted, tagging Srinivas Goud, asking him to take immediate action against the officer. She demanded for a thorough investigation and justice for the victim.