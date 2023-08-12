Congress, BJP symbols of corruption, says KTR

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress and BJP, calling them thieving partners

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:09 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress and BJP, calling them thieving partners “who plundered the nation for over seven decades of independent Indian history”. He said both the parties had become notorious for their inefficient governance and corrupt adminstration.

In a statement on social media on Saturday, Rama Rao said AICC stood for “All India Corruption Committee”, while the BJP had become synonymous with “Bhrashtachar Janata Party”. He stated that the failures of both the parties in governance continued to haunt the country as well as Telangana like a curse.

The Minister said the BJP was adopting indirect tactics by targeting the BRS by terming the latter as an ally of the AIMIM. Similarly, he alleged that the Congress was seeking to undermine the BRS by terming the latter as an ally of the BJP. The Congress had entrusted its future with a “backstabber,” he said, terming the Congress a “spineless party” for such a decision.

Asserting that the BRS stands for Bharat Rythu Samithi, Rama Rao stated that the party was a trusted ally of farmers and people of Telangana. “Our every programme is well-intentioned (dildaar), decisions resolute (dumdaar), the Chief Minister honest (imaandaar), and the government fully accountable (zimmedaar),” he said.

The nine-year administration of the BRS was commendable (Zordaar) and he was confident that the results of the upcoming Assembly elections would be explosive (dhamakedaar) as the Telangana model of development was impactful (Asardaar) on a national level.