Haleem-mania grips Hyderabad as Swiggy reports over 4 lakh orders this Ramzan

In its Ramzan order analysis report, Swiggy gives a peek into the culinary choices of Hyderabadis during the month which has traditional favourites such as haleem, chicken biryani, and samosas emerging as the most popular dishes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:09 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad ordered more than 1 million plates of Biryani and 4 lakh servings of Haleem on Swiggy this Ramzan.

Haleem saw over 4 lakh orders placed for more than nine variants, with mutton haleem emerging as the city’s favourite kind. Additionally, festive specials like malpua, firni, and rabdi witnessed a 20 per cent increase in orders, according to Swiggy analysis.

As for Iftar, crispy samosas and bhajiyas were the most popular items to break the fast, with a whopping 77 per cent increase in orders for bhajiyas. Restaurants like Pista House Haleem, Paradise Biryani, and Mehfil emerged as Hyderabad’s favourites during Iftar.

To celebrate Ramzan’s festivities, Swiggy has launched an innovative OOH campaign with an LED billboard featuring a haleem handi on a burner mounted at Secunderabad and Toli chowk locations. Restaurants are also running exclusive offers on haleem, which can be availed through Swiggy.

Those planning EID celebrations and dinners can make the most of Swiggy Dineout’s Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) and avail flat 50 per cent off deals at over 350 restaurants across Hyderabad, a press reports said.

Consumers also turned to Instamart for the quick delivery of iftar necessities like dates and other dry fruits, with close to half a million orders placed for dry fruits and dates this Ramzan. According to Swiggy, the findings were based on an analysis of orders placed on the food delivery platform from March 23 to April 18.