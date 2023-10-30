| Halloween 2023 Katrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor Take A Look At Celebs Inspired Look

Halloween 2023: Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor, take a look at celebs inspired look

By ANI Published Date - 05:51 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Mumbai: Halloween is almost here and every year this festival is celebrated on October 31.

In recent years, we’ve noticed several B-town celebs slaying their spooky looks during this festival.

Costume parties are always fun and exciting, and our favourite celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif know how to get into the spirit of the occasion with zeal.

Take a look at some of the celebs-inspired costume ideas for Halloween.

1. Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn

Last year on Halloween, Katrina shared her stunning look as Harley Quinn sporting everything from famous blonde ponytails to an eclectic mix of blue and pink eyeshadow. She paired her striped shorts with a pink top and a transparent jacket with frills in funky colours on the sleeves. In one of the pictures, she also had the signature baseball bat on her shoulders and flashed a wicked grin. Fun, chunky accessories elevated her Harley Quinn avatar.

2. Janhvi Kapoor as Morticia

Addams from The Addams Family Janhvi Kapoor wowed her fans last year when she channelled her inner Morticia Addams for the Halloween party. Shei nailed her ghostly-glam style with long, sleek hair, an off-the-shoulder black dress, smokey eyes, and dramatic dark lips! 3. Sonam Kapoor as Marilyn Monroe

A few years back, Sonam Kapoor’s Halloween transformation into style icon Marilyn Monroe became popular on Instagram. Everything about her look was flawless, from her cosmetics to her clothes.



4. Ananya Panday as Poo

Actor Ananya Panday’s Halloween 2022 look was inspired by actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo character from the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Even the original Poo couldn’t stop herself and she also gave a thumbs-up to Ananya’s look. Kareena wrote on her Instagram stories, “You looked PHAT.”

‘Phat’ is a slang which means ‘pretty, hot, and tempting’ 5. Shanaya Kapoor as Mia Thermopolis

If you’re not a fan of spooky outfits, you can still opt for a princess look, just like Shanaya Kapoor did for a Halloween party last year. She made head turns with her look as Princess of Genovia, Mia Thermopolis, from the popular movie The Princess Diaries.

