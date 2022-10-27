Hyderabad gears up for Halloween this weekend

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 05:18 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: As the sun sets this Friday evening, party-goers in the city will let their fangs out and put down a spook show. From pubs and cafes to other off-beat party hotspots; youngsters dressed as clowns, zombies, vampires, and witches will go trick-and-treating.

Although a western concept, Halloween parties have started to become an important event in the city’s party circuit. Costume shops, décor businesses, makeup, and nail parlours are buzzing with Halloween fervor ahead of the event on October 31.

Adding an uncanny twist to the conventional Halloween parties, Hyderabad Adventure Club (HAC) has set out to give city folks an eerie experience amidst Ananthagiri Hills.

“Usually all Halloween parties are hosted between four walls with spooky décor and loud music. But imagine celebrating Halloween at a night camping site amidst dense hills. It’s a spine-chilling experience in the arms of nature,” says Ravi, an organiser at the HAC.

Their ‘hac-oween’ costume party on the hills will include night camping, bonfire, ghost photo booth, treasure hunt, costume ramp walk, and other fun games. It will start around the afternoon and end the next morning. Participants will also take part in sunset and sunrise treks. Reservations can be made in one of their two batches – October 29 to 30 and October 30 to 31.

In the city, Tiki Shack Club in Gachibowli is hosting Halloween Sunset Gathering this Sunday. The invite asks party-goers to come dressed up in spooky Halloween costumes. Switzerland-based artiste Babalos is set to take over the club that night.

Fat Pigeon in Jubilee Hills is hosting their signature costume party called ‘Fat-o-ween’ on Saturday. The bar also plans to give away gifts for the best costumes. Prism Club and Kitchen will also be hosting their Mansion House 4.0 for three days starting from October 28 to 30.

Apart from the clubs, cafes in Hyderabad are also gearing up to host their guests for a daunting evening. Sobremesa in Jubilee Hills and Heart Cup Coffee in Gandipet are gearing up for Halloween costume parties on October 29 and 31 respectively.

Cosplay contests, spooky story-telling sessions, open mic, and live performances are set to bring down the house at Comic Social in Jubilee Hills. The café is hosting its Trick & Treat party in collaboration with U Media on October 30.