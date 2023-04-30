HAML MD NVS Reddy visits Delhi Airport Metro

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

MD, HAML NVS Reddy and his team visited Delhi Airport Metro facilities on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) Managing Director, NVS Reddy and his team on Saturday visited and studied the Delhi Airport Metro facilities and operations.

The Delhi Airport Metro is a 23 km line, 16 km underground and 7 km elevated, with eight stations connecting Delhi airport with New Delhi railway and metro stations. Traveling at a maximum speed of 95 kmph and average speed of about 65 kmph, this distance is covered in 19 minutes, a press release said.

The visiting HAML team were received at the T-3 Airport terminal by Senior DMRC officials and taken to the underground Metro Station located in the airport premises. The facilities and operations related to transfer of baggage on the airport side which were checked in at two of the city Metro stations and transferred to the Airport were inspected.

The team then travelled by Metro train to New Delhi Station and examined the check in facility. The checked-in bags of the air travelers from the airlines’ counters are transferred into containers resting on rollers and the containers are then sealed and moved automatically on the rollers into the luggage compartment of the Metro coach. The passengers’ bags are transferred securely and in time from the Metro station to the airport, where they are checked in to the respective flights.

The team also visited the maintenance depot and other facilities of the airport metro, apart from the ongoing works of Regional Rapid Transit System, which is developing high speed rail connectivity to different towns and cities around Delhi.

Later Mr Reddy and his team held detailed discussions with DMRC MD, Vikas Kumar and National Capital Region Transport Company MD, VK Singh and their teams of senior engineers to share mutual learnings and experience.

