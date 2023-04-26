Hyderabad: HAML MD inspects Airport Metro alignment on Rajendranagar hillock

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML), Managing Director, NVS Reddy along with senior engineers on Wednesday inspected the Airport Metro alignment of about 1.3 km on Rajendranagar hillock. Due to extremely undulating terrain full of steep heights, boulders and valley points, construction of the Airport metro viaduct on this hillock is going to be a challenging task, HAML said.

After inspection, the HAML has decided to provide protective barriers of sufficient strength and height on the ORR side to ensure that boulders do not roll onto metro rail. These protective barriers were proposed as the gap between the Metro alignment and the ORR crash barrier edge is just 18 feet due to the design of the ORR.

The HAML has also decided to adopt a boulder stabilization mechanism in consultation with experts and put in place protective fencing on the left side of the Airport Metro Right of Way (RoW). This measure will ensure the metro viaduct area will not be used for antisocial activities.

Meanwhile, boundary survey stones will be put in place in consultation with HMDA, to earmark the Airport Metro area from the adjacent private properties to prevent encroachments. The possibility of constructing the metro viaduct on low-height pillars will also be examined to avoid cutting of rocks.

It was also decided that, cross drains with pipes of adequate diameter will be provided at the temporary road built by HAML on the hillock to allow the rainwater inflow into the ORR drainage system.

Laying of the temporary road on the remaining stretch of about 300 meters on the hillock will be completed in the next few days for facilitating the pre-construction activities.