Hanamkonda: Kaloji Kalakshetram likely to be inaugurated soon

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is reportedly planning to inaugurate Kaloji Kalakshetram on September 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of noted poet Kaloji Narayana Rao.

Warangal: The Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multi-purpose cultural convention centre, being constructed at Hanamkonda is likely to be inaugurated next month.

The final phase of the construction work of Kaloji Kalakshetra has gained momentum after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the officials to complete the work by next month. The Chief Minister is reportedly planning to inaugurate it on September 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of noted poet Kaloji Narayana Rao.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on August 12 released Rs. 45 crore to complete the project. Though the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), which is overseeing the execution of the project, wanted to finish the works and throw the facility open on September 9 last year, it could not complete the work due to various reasons.

The foundations of Kaloji Kalakshetra, a dream project of former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, were laid in 2014 and the construction responsibility was transferred from the Department of Tourism to the KUDA in 2022. Due to the delay in completion of the work the cost of the state-of-the-art auditorium has risen to Rs.85 crore from Rs.50 crore.

The four-story structure will house an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1500, a mini meeting hall, dining facilities, and VIP suites, as well as an art gallery, library, offices, lobby, kitchen, and storage areas, all equipped with the latest state-of-the-art amenities. The government had allotted 4.5 acres on Hayagrivachary grounds at Balasamudram near Hanamkonda bus station for the auditorium. The auditorium has been designed by noted architect Hafeez Contractor.