Hanamkonda: Three people arrested, stolen property worth Rs 2.20 lakh recovered

Central Crime Station police along with Damera police arrested a thief and two receivers of the stolen property and they recovered Rs 2.20 lakh worth 21.5 grams of gold, 220 grams of silver ornaments, and Rs 15,800 cash besides a two-wheeler

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hanamkonda: Central Crime Station (CCS) police along with Damera police arrested a thief and two receivers of the stolen property here on Wednesday. They have recovered Rs 2.20 lakh worth 21.5 grams of gold, 220 grams of silver ornaments, and Rs 15,800 cash besides a two-wheeler.

According to ACP (Crimes) David Raju of Raghunathpally, Parvatam Raju, living in Kukatpally used to work as a mechanic of gas stoves. “As he could not make enough money, he started visiting the houses of the women living alone promising them that they would get a subsidy LPG connection. When the women go into the house to get the Aadhar card and address details, he used to follow them and decamp with the ornaments. He also used to identify the locked houses during the day while visiting the houses on the pretext of repairing the stoves,” David said.

“He was earlier arrested several times and sent to jail by the Rachakonda, Cyberabad and Warangal police for committing thefts,” the ACP said.

“After being released from the jail this year, he again committed theft at Kantatmakur on April 2,” the ACP said. It is alleged that he used to mortgage the stolen property with Chintakindi Ramulu of Tanguturu village and Govind Chowdary of Alair. The police have arrested him during the vehicle checkup at Damera cross road and nabbed them other receivers too.