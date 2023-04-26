Telangana: Miryalaguda cops bust IPL cricket betting racket, nine arrested

Miryalaguda police seized Rs 1.12 crore, two cars and 14 mobile phones from the arrested persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Superintended of Police Apoorva Rao briefing the media about the busting of cricket betting racket at Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Nalgonda: The Miryalaguda police busted an IPL cricket betting racket at Miryalaguda and arrested nine persons.

The arrested persons were Bantu Rajesh (20) from Miryalaguda, Kola Sai Kumar (29), S Uday Kumar (34), Bantu Santhosh (29), Rachabanthi Jeevan (30), Gandham Naveen (29) and Kondaveeti Rajesh (35) from Khammam, Notla Sathyanarayana (52) and Bantu Vamshi Krishna (30) from East Godavari (AP). The police seized Rs 1.12 crore, two cars and 14 mobile phones from them.

Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao said that based on a tip-off, the police raided a flat in Sai Datta Apartments in Mayurinagar at Miryalaguda and found the nine persons were running an online IPL betting racket. Bantu Ramesh, who was running the racket for the last three years, was the kingpin. He had got access to an online betting platform and with the help of the other accused, shared the link to others, who participated in the betting.

A case under Sections 3 and 4 of the TS Gaming Act was filed against the accused persons.

