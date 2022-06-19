Happy Father’s Day 2022: Ajay Devgn to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebs pour wishes on social media

By ANI Published: Published Date - 02:53 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Source: ANI.

Mumbai: Father’s day 2022 is being celebrated on June 19, the day when everyone showers love on their father. Many Bollywood celebrities on this special day poured wishes to their Dad’s with a special post.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on his Twitter account, shared an unseen picture with his son Yug from a film set. Talking about this picture, the ‘Runway 34’ actor went back in memory lane and shared his experience of filmmaking with his father later director Veeru Devgn.

The actor wrote, “It’s moments like these that take me back to the days when Papa used to be the one behind the camera as I curiously peeked from the sides. Trying to absorb his love for filmmaking as much as I could. #FathersDay”.

Post this, the ‘Golmaal’ actor tweeted another throwback picture of his wife actor Kajol and her father Shomuji. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to Shomuji (Mukherjee). I’m marking your birth anniversary today with a special thought & a prayer. Your presence is missed each day”.

Abhishek Bachchan, on his Instagram account, shared a picture with his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, mentioning him as the “Main Man”, the ‘Bol Bachchan’ film actor captioned, “Main man!!! Happy Father’s Day, Pa. Love you.”

Sanjay Dutt posted a collage image of his father and late actor Sunil Dutt and his children Trishala, Iqra and Shahraan and shared a heartfelt note, thanking his father for every thoughtful thing, he wrote on the micro-blogging website, “I love you, Dad! Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us… for our family! You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for!.”

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a sunset picture with his father Sham Kaushal on his Instagram story and wrote #HappyFathersDay as a caption to it.

Riteish Deshmukh, on Instagram, posted a fun family picture with his wife Genelia Deshmukh and both the children, the ‘Masti’ actor captioned, “To be a father is a privilege, to a good father is a responsibility. To be a great father … you have the mother. #HappyFathersDay @geneliad”.

Apart from these, actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Filmmaker Karan Johar and others also pour wishes on the special occasion.