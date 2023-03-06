Harasser should be asked to furnish proof, not us: Vinesh Phogat

By ANI Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Kolkata: The fight between Indian wrestlers and the Wrestling Federation of India is getting uglier and dirtier.

The two-time World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat is not happy and alleged that she and other female grapplers are being asked to show proof of sexual harassment after already having gone through so much suffering.

“We are being asked to furnish proof of sexual harassment. Isn’t it enough that we as women are speaking out after years of suffering? Do they expect me to tell the harasser please harass us again so that we can film and furnish proof? Why can’t he be asked to furnish proof that he did not do anything?” said Vinesh Phogat on Revsportz Trailblazers Sports Conclave.

India’s only female Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik believes that it is a fight to the finish and they have to win it at all costs.

“This fight will go all the way to the end and we have to win it for the sake of Indian sport,” said Sakshi Malik on Revsportz Trailblazers Sports Conclave.

The Oversight Committee will submit the report soon after taking an extension and the wrestlers protesting against the federation are confident that the decision will come in their favour.

The wrestling authorities in India are unhappy with ace wrestlers’ behaviour and said that the report submission was delayed due to the grapplers’ last-minute demand of adding a member of their choice to the ‘Oversight Committee’ formed to investigate allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) extended the submission report deadline for the Wrestling Oversight Committee formed to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment/intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI by two weeks.

The committee will now have until March 9 to submit the report.

The competent authorities approved the extension after a request letter was sent by members of the Oversight Committee for the submission of the report.

The extension also applies to other functioning of the committee, including day-to-day administration of WFI, during the inquiry.