Why are the wrestlers protesting?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Source: ANI.

Hyderabad: Women wrestlers of the country, many of whom have won accolades internationally, have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Wednesday. They allege that the Wrestling Federation India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and several coaches have been sexually assaulting the female wrestlers for years.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and several other renowned wrestlers have been leading the protests against the federation.

“Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president. I know at least 10-20 girls in the national camp who have come and told me their stories,” said Vinesh Phogat, tearing up at a protest.

Although she has personally not faced any harassment, she said that she received death threats from officials.

Denying allegations levelled against him, Singh said to ANI: “All the sexual harassment allegations are false, and I will commit suicide if they are found to be true. I tried to get in touch with the wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, but was unable to do so.”

The country’s sports ministry asked WFI to respond to the allegations within 72 hours. Delhi Commission for Women has also sought answers from the authorities.

Babita Phogat, a senior wrestler and member of the BJP, met the wrestlers at the protest site and assured them that the government stands by them. The wrestlers, after not receiving any concrete action from the authorities, said they would not compete in international tournaments unless Singh was removed from the post.

This comes just months after the national sprint team’s chief coach RK Sharma was sacked after sexual harassment allegations were made against him by a top Indian woman cyclist.