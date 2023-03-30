Harish Rao criticises Centre for rise in cost of life saving drug

Troubling the middle class and poor families by raising prices in all sectors has become habit for BJP-led government at the Centre, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday criticised the Centre for the 12 per cent hike in prices of nearly 384 drugs and close to 1000 formulations of essential medicines, which will come into effect from April 1.

The rise in prices of essential medicines that are prescribed for commonly occurring ailments like fever, hypertension, skin ailments, infections, anaemia etc will have a huge impact and further burden the poor and middle-class families, he said.

“Troubling the middle class and poor families by raising prices in all sectors has become habit for BJP-led government at the Centre. The BJP has made a mockery of itself by raising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG whenever an opportunity presented. Now, as if not satisfied with incessant fuel and gas price hike, the Centre has decided to implement 12 per cent hike in life-saving drugs,” Harish Rao said.

The Minister mocked slogans like Amrit Kal coined by BJP. “They (BJP) have hiked rates across all sectors. Is it Amrit Kal that BJP always talks about?” Harish Rao said.