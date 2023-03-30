Telangana’s power demand touches highest of 15,497 MW on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: The State has recorded a peak power demand of 15,497 MW at 11.01 am on Thursday, which is the highest recorded so far. The previous highest was 15,062 MW on March 15.

According to Energy Department officials, in March last year, the highest power consumption was 14,160 MW, whereas this time, the peak electricity demand has already touched 15,497 MW. The State recorded its highest power demand of 15,062 MW on March 15, after which it came down drastically due to rain and now, the demand was going up again, officials said.

The power demand in the State was expected to cross the 16,000 MW barrier in the coming days and the daily energy consumption to range over 300 million units, officials said. The power utility department had earlier predicted that the peak demand would touch 15,000 MW in March and made arrangements for electricity supply. About 37 per cent of the total electricity in the State is consumed by the agriculture sector.

All steps would be taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all consumers, including farmers, during the summer, officials said.