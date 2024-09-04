Harish Rao demands Rs.30,000 per acre compensation for crop loss

Harish Rao on Wednesday visited agricultural fields that were flooded following a breach to Turkavani Kunta in Narayanraopet mandal, and demanded Rs.30,000 per acre for the crop loss caused by the heavy rains and Rs.50,000 per acre as compensation where crops were damaged after silt piled up due to breaches to tanks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 09:13 PM

Farmer Minister T Harish Rao is examining crop loss due to breach to a tank at Narayanraopet in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Former minister T Harish Rao demanded a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre to farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains in Siddipet.

Examining the crop loss in Jakkapur, Malyala, and Gopulapur of Narayanraopet mandal, he said crops in over 700 acres were damaged in the Siddipet Assembly constituency alone.

Rao urged Collectors and agriculture officials to carry out an accurate enumeration to do justice to farmers. He travelled on a motorbike for two kilometres and then walked another kilometre to examine the crop loss downstream of Turkavani Kunta.

Crops in over 12 acres were damaged under Turkavani Kunta. Comforting a farmer Devaiah, whose two-acre paddy crop was flooded with silt, Rao handed over Rs 10,000 as an immediate relief.