Harish Rao felicitates family members of organ donors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:03 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: Families who came forward to donate organs of their deceased relatives were felicitated by Health Minister T Harish Rao, who with folded hands extended gratitude to them for their noble gesture that gave a fresh lease of life for scores of persons.

“Eighty-eight families in the year 2020 despite the pain of losing their loved ones consented for organ donation, an act that gave a new hope and life for several others. On behalf of the State government, I thank you with folded hands,” the Minister said.

The gesture of these families should act as an inspiration for others, he added while speaking at the felicitation organised by Jeevandan. Presently, 8,000 persons have registered for organ donation and were waiting for the last four to five years, he said.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with DME Ramesh Reddy, NIMS Director Manohar and others were present.

