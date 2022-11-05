Harish Rao inaugurates 7-bed palliative care centre in Siddipet

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday inaugurated the Palliative Care Centre and Aasara, Alana door-to-door health services in the Government General Hospital Siddipet.

Stating that the palliative care centre was a gift for cancer patients in the district, the Minister said it was a sad reality that people were not in a state to look after their parents these days.

It was all the more difficult to look after elderly persons who were suffering from chronic diseases, he said, adding that the State government had decided to support them with various initiatives.

With the objective of providing the best care centre for such persons, a seven-bed palliative care centre was set up in the hospital besides appointing necessary staff.

Apart from the facility, Rao said that they would also open a Cath lab in a government hospital by spending Rs 13 crore.