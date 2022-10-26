TRS (BRS) workers burn effigy of BJP’s Raghunandan Rao for comments on Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Siddipet: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) activists burnt an effigy of BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao in Thoguta Mandal on Wednesday after the MLA allegedly made abusive comments against Finance Minister T Harish Rao while talking to the media at Munugode.

Party mandal president Jeedipally Ram Reddy said Raghunandan Rao must respect stalwart leaders such as Harish Rao. While Harish Rao was elected to Assembly six times in a row with a huge majority by the people of Siddipet, Reddy said Raghunandan Rao was elected to Assembly only once, that too with a slender majority. Unless Harish Rao enjoys respect in his constituency, he would not have got so much of votes, Reddy said.

TRSV leaders in Siddipet also condemned Raghunanandan Rao’s comments. TRSV District President Merugu Mahesh said the BJP MLA should come up with what he had done in his constituency during the last couple of years instead of making such filthy comments. Mahesh said Harish Rao had developed Siddipet Constituency into a model constituency.

TRS (BRS) and TRSV leaders have demanded an apology from the Dubbak MLA.