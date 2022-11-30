Harish Rao inaugurates Akbarpet-Bhumpally Tahsildar office

Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the Tahsildar office of the newly created Akbarpet-Bhumpally Mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the Tahsildar office of the newly created Akbarpet-Bhumpally Mandal on Wednesday. To mark the creation of the mandal, a massive rally was taken out by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Dubbak MLA M Raghunandan Rao and others attended.

Earlier, Harish Rao addressed a TRS party meeting in Bhumpally. He guided the workers on how to build the party as the elections were approaching.