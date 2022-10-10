Harish Rao presents Hybiz TV Healthcare awards to Doctors, hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyderabad: Noted doctors and hospitals from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, who have rendered immense services in the field of medicine, especially during the pandemic, were recognised for their work in the recently held Hybiz TV Healthcare awards-2022.

The Hybiz TV health care awards were given away by State Health Minister, T Harish Rao, former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev in the presence of Chairman, Malla Reddy Health City, Dr Bhadra Reddy, MD, Malla Reddy Health City, Dr Preethi Reddy, Founder and MD, Hybiz TV and Telugu Now, Rajgopal Madishetty and CEO, Hybiz TV and Telugu Now, Dr Sandhya Rani Janapati.

The Hybiz TV had earlier presented awards in several categories including Women’s Leadership Awards (2020, 2021, 2022) and Media Awards in 2021 and 2022.

In addition to giving the healthcare awards in 45 different health specialities, the Hybiz TV also gave special awards to social organizations, multi-specialty, super-specialty hospitals, and legendary doctors in the medical category. The winners of these awards had been selected by members of the jury with long experience. The awards ceremony also featured a medical camp for visually impaired children, which was sponsored by Malla Reddy group.