Harish Rao questions closures of schools in CM’s Kodangal constituency

BRS leader and former Minister, T Harsh Rao emphasized the neglect faced by educational institutions, calling it a matter of shame. Despite a school being closed for over two weeks due to a lack of teachers, the government has yet to take any action.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 August 2024, 02:12 PM

Hyderabad: Questioning the Congress government’s commitment to the education sector, BRS leader and former Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday pointed out that schools were being closed down for want of teachers even in Kodangal, the constituency of the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy.

Highlighting the neglect the educational institutions were being subjected to, he said it was indeed a matter of shame. Though a school was closed for more than a fortnight for want of teachers, there was no action from the government so far.

This situation, he contended, was much in contrast to what the Congress Party had assured in its manifesto. The party had promised to establish an international school in every mandal. But the ground reality was that the existing government schools were being shut down, depriving poor children of basic education.

He said even though the Education portfolio continued to be under the Chief Minister, there seems to be a total lack of attention towards the institutions. Taking to ‘X’ , he demanded immediate steps to appoint education volunteers in schools to prevent further closures. He also called for the reopening of closed schools and the implementation of measures to ensure that education would continue without disruptions.