Green gram farmers deprived of MSP, in distress: Harish Rao

They chose to grow green gram, expecting it to fetch better prices than food crops. However, they ended up selling the green gram for Rs 6000 to Rs 6500 per quintal, resulting in a loss of over Rs 2500 per quintal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 11:37 AM

Hyderabad: Holding the Congress government squarely responsible for the plight of the farming community in the State, BRS leader and former Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday said green gram farmers were deeply distressed as they hsd no takers for their produce.

They had opted for green gram hoping that pulses would command better prices compared to food crops. However, they were forced to sell green gram at a price ranging from Rs 6000 to Rs 6500 per quintal. In the process, they were losing more than Rs 2500 per quintal.

The previous BRS government had ensured a remunerative price for green gram by opening the purchase centres by Markfed. The market intervention measures were missing in the Congress rule and as a result the farmers were paying the price.

Farmers in Khammam, Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Narayanpet, Suryapet and other districts were deeply worried as they failed to get the MSP. The absence of purchase centers has let the farmers down while the traders dominated the market. The government’s failure to arrange alternative measures has exacerbated the situation. He said the farmers were cheated on the promise of loan waiver and Rs 500 bonus on paddy as well.