Harish Rao questions delay in appointment of Leader of Opposition in Telangana Council

BRS leader T Harish Rao said nearly 40 days after proposing former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chari as the BRS Legislative Party leader in the Council, the State government was yet to issue necessary orders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 08:36 PM

BRS leader T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao questioned the inordinate delay in appointment of the Public Accounts Committee, the Public Undertaking Committee, the Estimates Committee, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and others, even after completing the due process. He said nearly 40 days after proposing former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chari as the BRS Legislative Party leader in the Council, the State government was yet to issue necessary orders.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Harish Rao reminded that Congress leader KC Venugopal was appointed as the PAC chairman in the parliament. He asked whether there were separate rules for the parliament and the assembly. He said if needed, he would take up the issue with Congress Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who was constantly seen with the Constitution in his hand.

“Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu is an educated person. I urge him to expedite the process in this regard,” he added.

The former Minister also raised concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State and high-handedness of some police officers. He said during the BRS regime, the State government released monthly expenses for police stations, which was discontinued under the Congress rule. He stated that the police were unable to encash surrender leaves in some districts, but none of the officials were raising their voice.

He also pointed out that communal riots were on the rise under the Congress regime in Telangana, which were not reported during the BRS government.