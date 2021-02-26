Harish Rao wants stern action against cow slaughters

The locals saw some butchers slaughtering the cows along with some bulls in a vacant land on Sircilla road near Nagadevatha Temple in Siddipet town on Friday evening and complained to the police

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who condemned the slaughtering of cows, has asked the Siddipet police to initiate stern action against the culprits.

The locals saw some butchers slaughtering the cows along with some bulls in a vacant land on Sircilla road near Nagadevatha Temple in Siddipet town on Friday evening and complained to the police. They also brought the issue to the notice of Harish Rao, who is also the local MLA.

Rao spoke to the local police and urged them to initiate stern action against the cow slaughters.

He also suggested them to shift the remaining cows to the goshala in Siddipet. Meanwhile, the police have found a few cows in a herd of cattle brought to the place for slaughtering. They will file a case against the culprits behind the incident.

