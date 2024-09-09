Harish Rao welcomes Telangana High Court ruling on disqualification petition

In a statement, Harish Rao announced that the High Court's ruling upheld the disqualification of MLAs who defected from their parties, leading to by-elections in their constituencies. He expressed confidence that the BRS would win these bypolls and hoped that the Assembly Speaker would implement the High Court's decision within the next four weeks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 12:57 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao welcomed the Telangana High Court’s ruling on the disqualification petitions against defected BRS MLAs, calling it a victory for democracy. He said the judgement was a strong rebuke to the Congress party’s undemocratic policies and actions related to party defections.

In a statement, Harish Rao said the High Court’s ruling upheld the disqualification of MLAs who defected from their parties, which would lead to by-elections in their respective constituencies. He exuded confidence that the BRS would emerge victorious in these bypolls. He hoped that the Assembly Speaker would act in accordance with the High Court’s verdict within the next four weeks.

Also Read Disqualification of turncoat MLAs: Telangana High Court asks Speaker to decide in four weeks

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad to take a decision on the disqualification of the three BRS MLAs – Danam Nagender, Kadiam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao, within the next four weeks. The Assembly Secretary has been asked to submit a status report in this regard, failing which the court would consider reopening the case suo moto.