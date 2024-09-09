Disqualification of turncoat MLAs: Telangana High Court asks Speaker to decide in four weeks

In a case filed by the BRS seeking the disqualification of MLAs Tellam Venkat Rao, Kadiyam Srihari, and Danam Nagender for defecting to the Congress, the High Court has directed the Assembly Secretary to submit a status report within four weeks. If the report is not filed, the Court will consider reopening the case on its own initiative.

9 September 2024

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday asked the Legislative Assembly Secretary to fix a schedule for the Speaker to hear and dispose the disqualification applications of MLAs who defected to the Congress.

Hearing a case filed by the BRS seeking disqualification of MLAs Tellam Venkat Rao, Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender, who defected to the Congress, the High Court also asked the Assembly Secretary to file a status report on the same within four weeks, failing which the Court would suo moto reopen the case.

Disposing the writ plea filed by the BRS, the Court observed that since the time of filing the writ plea in the month of April, no information was given to the court about the disqualification applications till August. As such, the petitioners were entitled for relief.

The court then directed the Assembly Secretary to place the disqualification applications before the Speaker for fixing the schedule to hear and dispose applications.