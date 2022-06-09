Harry Styles sets record; tops Billboard for 9th week in a row

Hyderabad: Harry Styles’s ‘As It Was’ is approaching 650 million streams on Spotify, and has managed to maintain its #1 position on the Billboard Global 200 as well as Billboard Global Excl. US for the 9th consecutive week. On the latter, this record is tied for the longest duration at #1 on this chart.

The song has also become a popular audio on TikTok. On Instagram reels, over 1.6 million videos have used Harry’s original version as the audio.

This success comes after ‘Watermelon Sugar’ in 2020, which was his first song to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He even received three Grammy nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March 2021. He was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album (‘Fine Line’), Best Pop Solo Performance (‘Watermelon Sugar’) and Best Music Video (‘Adore You’), and ended up winning for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Apart from Styles, this week’s charts also feature Kate Bush’s 1985 classic ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’, owing its success to the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, where it has been used as an OST.

— Aishwarya Jain