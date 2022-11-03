Harsha Bhogle on Virat kohli’s ‘fake fielding’ row

Hyderabad: Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan accused Virat Kohli of fake fielding in Wednesday’s match against India. He cited the ‘fake fielding’ episode as one of the reasons behind his team’s defeat and even criticised the umpires for overlooking the incident that took place in the seventh over of the Bangladesh innings.

According to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rule book, any deliberate distraction by the fielding team will attract a penalty of five runs. A number of fans have since taken to social media, highlighting the incident and debated that Bangladesh should’ve been awarded the five runs.

Meanwhile, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter on Thursday to explain the issue in a series of tweets. He stated that for India to be handed a five-run penalty, the umpires have to notice it, evaluate and then decide whether the bowling side has to be reprimanded.

“On the fake fielding incident, the truth is that nobody saw it. The umpires didn’t, the batters didn’t and we didn’t either. Law 41.5 does make provision for penalising fake fielding (the umpire still has to interpret it thus) but no one saw it. So what do you do! (sic),” Bhogle wrote.

“I don’t think anyone can complain about the ground being wet. Shakib was right when he said it should favour the batting side. The umpires and curators have to keep the game going till it is not possible to do so. And they handled it very well so that minimum time was lost(sic),” he added.

“So, for my friends in Bangladesh, please don’t look at fake fielding or wet conditions as a reason for not reaching the target. If one of the batters had stayed till the end, Bangladesh could have won it. We are all guilty of it….when we search for excuses, we don’t grow (sic),” he concluded.

India won by five runs against Bangladesh in the rain-curtailed 16 overs match at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. With the win, India moved to the top spot of Group two standings with six points in four games. The Rohit Sharma-led team will take on Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 clash at Melbourne cricket ground on Sunday.