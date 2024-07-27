Bryan Adams to electrify Hyderabad with ‘So Happy It Hurts’ World Tour

Presented and produced by SG Live and EVA Live, the eagerly awaited weeklong trek begins on December 10 in Shillong, with stops in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and concludes on December 16 in Hyderabad.

By ANI Updated On - 27 July 2024, 02:02 PM

Mumbai: Legendary singer and guitarist Bryan Adams is set to perform in India once again and this time it will be not just concerts but a full-fledged electrifying musical journey through his unparalleled career with the ‘So Happy It Hurts’ World Tour.

Presented and produced by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live, the highly anticipated weeklong trek will kick off on December 10 in Shillong with stops in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bengaluru before wrapping up on December 16 in Hyderabad.

Also Read Grammys 2021: Complete list of nominees

This massive tour promises a night of unforgettable music, spanning the Canadian music icon’s illustrious career. At all shows, audiences can expect a career retrospective from the famed singer-songwriter’s storied catalog such as ‘Summer Of ’69’, ‘Everything I Do I Do It For You’, ‘Please Forgive Me’, ‘Run To You’, ’18 Till I Die’ as well as an introduction to his Grammy-nominated 2022 album ‘So Happy It Hurts’ that shares a name with the tour.

The carefully curated setlist will allow fans to relive the nostalgic days of roaring guitars and soaring vocals sprinkled with fresh energy of Adams’ latest hits, catering to both longtime patrons and those discovering his music for the first time.

The freshly announced multi-city India tour is an extension of the critically acclaimed musician’s global run (USA, UK, Europe, Canada). Touring in support of his 15th studio Grammy nominated album which comprised 12 rock anthems and powerful ballads, the 2022 record was a testament to the music legend’s staying power and continued evolution as an artist.

The upcoming tour will mark one of the most successful recording artists of the 1980s’ sixth visit to India – the 1993-1994 tour was followed by multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, 2011 with his last outing being with the Ultimate Tour in 2018. The singer-songwriter, photographer, and social activist will be turning 65 on November 5 this year and, as always, he shows no sign of slowing down as he channels his trademark rockstar showmanship into nostalgic performances all across the world.

Highlighting his long standing connection with the country, Bryan Adams said, “I’m incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There’s a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can’t wait to perform all your favourite songs – the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock!”

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live added, “There’s a definite resurgence of interest in legendary acts across India. Fans are rediscovering the power and emotion of the timeless classics, and legendary artists like Bryan Adams are proving that great music truly transcends generations. This tour is a testament to this reality, Vinod Janardan, Director Eva Live added that we are thrilled to be a part of it. This event isn’t just about the music; it’s about the experience. Fans can expect a high-octane production that will allow them to truly connect with Bryan Adams and his everlasting hits. This isn’t just a concert; it’s a rare opportunity to see a living legend performing live in India.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mahesh Bhupati, CEO, SG Live stated, “A longtime personal favourite, Bryan Adams is a true rock icon, and his return to India is a cause for celebration. There’s a special connection between Bryan Adams and Indian fans. His songs have been the soundtrack to countless love stories, heartbreaks, and moments of pure joy. This tour is a chance to relive those emotions together. Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and pure rock n’ roll!”