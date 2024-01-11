Harvard University delegation meets CM Revanth

A faculty delegation from the Harvard University, led by Dr Dominic Mao, Director PSIL-24 programme, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at his residence here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 09:06 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the Harvard University, United States to collaborate with the State government in conducting year-long educational programmes to strengthen and enrich residential schools across the State for the benefit of poor students.

During the meeting, the faculty informed the Chief Minister that a team of Harvard University with the support of Telangana School Education Department was conducting a five-day Programme of Scientifically Inspired Leadership (PSIL-24) for 100 students of Class X and XI standards of different government schools.

This programme was being conducted for 40 government high school English teachers from all the districts in the State. The training programme will be held from January 7 to 12 at Osmania University.

Principal Secretary Borra Venkatesham briefed the highlights of the programme to the Chief Minister. OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder, Commissioner A. Sree Devasena, Dr. Andey Wright and others were present.