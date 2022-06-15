Have 360-degree view on Telangana: Balalatha

Hyderabad: Balalatha Mallavarapu, the founder of CSB IAS Academy, has called upon the job aspirants to focus on current affairs since the day-to-day international, national, and State-level happenings will be key in competitive examinations.

Addressing the job aspirants during an awareness programme organised combined by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana in Siddippet on Wednesday, she suggested the aspirants to keep following the newspapers without a miss. She said that even the recruitment boards in Telangana will give questions at the civil services level, on topics such as Crypto Currency. Since historians were discovering monuments every year in Telangana, the Civil coaching faculty asked the aspirants to keep a tab on such developments.

Balalatha said, “You can expect the questions on any given topic on Telangana. You need to have a 360-degree view of current developments related to Telangana. Integrated reading of standards general knowledge and current developments is key to have comprehensive knowledge on each topic.” Having depth knowledge of the culture, traditions, arts, temples, and locations of Telangana is going to crucial, Balalatha observed the geographical part was also equally important.

Before beginning the preparation, she has said the aspirants must have a clear understanding of the syllabus of the examination they were preparing. She said, “Having clear knowledge of the syllabus is like achieving half the goal. However, knowing the technique of writing the examination is more important than having knowledge. And, writing mock tests and going through the previous question papers will make them well prepared for the real test.”