Have you seen this video of Bill Gates sipping roadside chai in India?

The well-known philanthropist Bill Gates, who is visiting India, recently posted a video to his Instagram page in which he can be seen asking the well-known Dolly Chaiwala for "one chai, please."

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 29 February 2024, 04:07 PM

Hyderabad: When Microsoft’s co-founder sips tea from a bandi, it will undoubtedly rock the internet community. The well-known philanthropist Bill Gates, who is visiting India, recently posted a video to his Instagram page in which he can be seen asking the well-known Dolly Chaiwala for “one chai, please.”

“In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!” With over 30 million views on Instagram, the video that Gates captioned went viral.

Netizens have taken notice of the unique way the chaiwala prepares tea, wherein he boils milk, tea powder, and ginger and pours it into a glass and serves Mr. Gates. In the video, Gates states, “I’m excited to be back in India, home to incredible innovators working on new ways to improve and save lives.”

“How much was the bill,” commented Swiggy India on the post. “Marvel has the best crossover, meanwhile Dolly chaiwala:,” commented another Instagram user. “Wtf does this mean Bill Gates came to Nagpur,” exclaimed a fan. In the Sadar neighborhood of the city, close to the old VCA stadium, is Dolly Chaiwalla’s roadside tea stand.

Mr Gates concludes the video by stating, “Looking forward to many chai pe charche.”

Mr Gates had also visited the Microsoft India Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates)