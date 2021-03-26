Having a career abroad comes with price: Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat will be seen in the film “Dasvi”, which also features Yami Gautam and Abhishek Bachchan.

Mumbai: Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has been part of international projects such as “Homeland” and “Wayward Pines”, says that due to her involvement outside Bollywood, she doesn’t get a lot of films to choose from in India.

However, the actress adds that she has never had to remind anyone of who she is.

“I am not in circulation as I might have liked to be regularly. I may not get to choose from a big spectrum of parts which otherwise I would have got. But it has never come to a point where I have to remind people about who I am,” Nimrat told IANS.

She adds that she might not be offered the kind of roles that she wants, but that’s the “price” she has to pay for a career abroad.

“They might not offer me exactly what I am looking for, but that’s part and parcel of life. I have a career abroad and here. That comes with a price,” she says.

Talking about the kind of work she wants to take up, Nimrat says: “I cannot think of a genre I will not attempt, even if I fail at it. I am looking for all kinds of work. The more you do, the more you want to. It’s a bottomless pit where you can keep playing different people.”

