Hawala racket busted, two held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:26 pm

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force on Thursday busted an illegal hawala money racket with the arrest of two persons at Kacheguda here.

The arrested persons were identified as Manish Toshniwal and Vishnu Biradar, both residents of Old City. The two were found transporting over Rs.31 lakh without any relevant documents, police said.

The arrested persons along with the seized cash and a scooter were handed over to the Sultan Bazaar police for further action.

