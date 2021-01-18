HC reserves verdict on Nizam properties’ plea

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, consisting of Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar, observed that it would not adjudicate the title of properties claimed by the descendants of the Nizam against the government. The panel reserved the verdict on a writ plea filed by Nawab Mohammed Fakruddin Khan challenging the inaction of the Chief Commissioner Land Administration on the representations made by the petitioner to release all the maqtas mentioned under Item Nos. 230 to 254 of Schedule A covered under the Judgement and Decree in CS No. 7 of 1958. It said the petitioner should approach the Civil Court against the government to establish his title.

Ripening of fruits

A two-judge panel, consisting of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice A Abhishekh Reddy, heard writ petitions and PILs filed by Goldripe International Private Limited and others who were aggrieved by the interference of the police in using Ethephon for ripening fruits despite approval by the FSSAI. The court while disposing of the writ petitions pointed out to the petitioners that they have not made out their locus on maintainability of the writ petition and have also failed to challenge the subsequent policies and notifications issued by the State in the said regard. However, the panel granted them the liberty to file fresh writ petitions to challenge the same. Another similar taken up writ petition too was disposed of.

Encroachment case

The same panel directed the State to file its response to a PIL seeking a comprehensive probe into encroachment and grabbing of lands in various villages of Yadagirigutta mandal. The panel posted to April 8 the case filed by Boreddi Ayodya Reddy who alleged that the lands have been grabbed by individuals having political influence. The petitioner also sought civil and criminal action against them.

‘Good samaritan’ fined

A two-judge panel came down heavily on a petitioner who sought to play a good samaritan but ended up being punished for perjury and coming to court with ulterior motives. The panel imposed heavy costs on Gattu Kumara Swamy for filing a false affidavit. According to the petitioner, the Director General of Police failed to take steps on repeated requests made by him with regard to atrocities meted out to the poor people of Laxmidevipet village in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district by land grabber, Suryaneni Muralidhar Rao. The petitioner also sought a direction to take action against Station House Officer of Venkatapur Police Station. He stated that several FIRs were filed against the poor villagers at the instance of the said land grabber. He prayed that the FIRs be quashed. The Government Pleader submitted that the petition is not maintainable as the petitioner himself is arrayed as an accused in the FIR. The court observed that the PIL filed by the petitioner was nothing but a veiled private interest litigation and dismissed the same while imposing a cost of Rs 50,000 on him.

