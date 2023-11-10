| Hca C Division One Day League Brijeshs Five Wicket Haul Goes In Vain

HCA C Division one-day league: Brijesh’s five-wicket haul goes in vain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Sai Brijesh returned with 5/49 bowling figures but his side Navjeevan Friends CC suffered a 29-run loss against Chums XI CC in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Friday.

For the winners, Jathin (4/23) and Nomula Pranav (3/32) shared seven wickets among themselves.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Azad CC 89 in 35.3 overs (Harish Reddy 3/6) lost to Abhinav Colts CC 93/2 in 11.2 overs; Sunshine CC 186/9 in 42 overs (Shaurya Singh 3/21) lost to Victory CC 190/5 in 37.1 overs (Dhoni 54); Sutton CC 79 in 24 overs (Karthik Javvaji 3/18) lost to SN Group CC 82/6 in 22 overs; Shanti XI CC 76 in 36.5 overs (Dipak Pathak 3/19) lost to Team Kun CC 79/1 in 16.3 overs (Mohd Samad 44); Chums XI CC 214 in 48.2 overs (Rithwik Rudra N 52; Sai Brijesh 5/49) bt Navjeevan Friends CC 185 in 49.1 overs (Puneeth Sai 93; Jathin V 4/23, Nomula Pranav 3/32).