Nitish guides Hyderabad to 3-wicket victory over Chandigarh in BCCI Men’s U-23 One-day Trophy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Nitish Reddy slammed 116 to guide Hyderabad to a three-wicket victory over Chandigarh in the BCCI Men’s Under-23 One-day Trophy

Hyderabad: Nitish Reddy slammed 116 to guide Hyderabad to a three-wicket victory over Chandigarh in the BCCI Men’s Under-23 One-day Trophy in Rajkot, on Thursday.

Batting first, Chandigarh rode on Nehal Pajni’s 137-run knock to post 279 in 48.3 overs. For Hyderabad, Nitin Sai Yadav (4/49) and Ilyaan Sathani (3/43) did well with the ball.

Chasing the target, Hyderabad rode on Nitish’s ton to reach home on the last ball. For Chandigarh, Mohd Ashad scalped three for 44.

Brief Scores: Chandigarh 279 in 48.3 overs (Nehal Pajni 137; Nitin Sai Yadav 4/49, Ilyaan Sathani 3/43) lost to Hyderabad 280/7 in 50 overs (Nitish Reddy 116; Mohd Ashad 3/44).